UNESCO Int’l Water Cooperation Chair Suggests Short-term Agreement on GERD

Addis Ababa July 21/2020(ENA) UNESCO Chair of the International Water Cooperation has suggested that Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan reach a short-term agreement that enables to begin the operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) this rainy season.

UNESCO Chair of International Water Cooperation, Professor Ashok Swain told ENA that the countries need to reach a short-term agreement for this rainy season unless they are able get a comprehensive agreement now.

“I sincerely believe that the countries will come to an agreement and start operation of the dam in a friendly and cooperative manner,” he added.

Swain, who is also a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University in Sweden, stated that there is no legal ground for delaying the operation of the dam and escalating the tension.

“If they do not possibly go for a long-term agreement, they should go for a short-term agreement. And a short-term agreement means an accord for this rainy season; and then they can talk to one another again,” the chair pointed out.

According to him, there is no international law that forces an upper riparian country — that is an owner of the river, to seek permission to build a dam. The professor underscored that Ethiopia has, therfore, the right to use Nile River.

“There is no international law which binds Ethiopia as the upstream country to use its water. Because there is a United Nations (UN) convention and non-navigational international water course which has recently has come into force. But neither Ethiopia nor Sudan and nor Egypt, none of them, have signed it,” Professor Swain stated.

Mentioning many countries that have built dams in the upstream like Turkey on the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, and China on Mekong, he noted that Ethiopia which supplies 86 percent of water to the Nile Basin has never used the water.

“Those countries that I have mentioned have not taken permission from anyone to build their dams. So, there is no legal reason which will force Ethiopia to take the permission of anyone to build the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam,” the chair stressed.

Swain furthermore appreciated Ethiopia’s effort to build the dam in consultation with the lower basin riparian countries.

As Ethiopia’s move has been commendable after its decision to build this dam, reaching a short-term agreement during this rainy season is vital when Ethiopia is accelerating activities for the operation of dam.

Professor Swain said Ethiopia, in its years of meticulous diplomacy, has been able to bring Sudan to its side in building the dam. The country has also a lot of international goodwill to develop and utilize its water resources as well as maximize its development in general.