Innovation, Technology Ministry to Develop Digital Platform for Coffee

Addis Ababa July 21/2020(ENA) Ministry of Innovation and Technology and Ministry of Agriculture have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop digital platform that promotes Ethiopian coffee globally.



The digital forum will be launched at the end of this Ethiopian year, it was learned.

The MoU was signed by Innovation and Technology Minister Abraham Belay and Agriculture Minister Umer Hussein.

Innovation and Technology Minister Abraham Belay said on the occasion “the major focus of the digital strategy is creating an enabling condition and supporting the agriculture sector to enhance its competitiveness and benefit producers.”

The long delayed Ethiopian Digital Transformation Strategy has been approved this year, he added.

According to Abraham, the digital platform to be developed by his ministry will be managed by Coffee and Tea Authority.

Agriculture Minister Umer Hussein said despite the delay, digitalization can enhance the country’s competitiveness at the global arena.

Pointing out the market accessibility problem coffee producers have been facing, the minister noted that the new application will reduce the challenge.

The digital platform is expected to improve coffee productivity and market competitiveness as it can easily connect coffee farmers with consumers.

The application shows the full description of coffee from the harvest to production in which the customer can identify the types of coffee; and this can create trust and transparency.

Despite the lack of digitalization, Ethiopia has earned 854.21 million USD from coffee export during the past Ethiopian budget year that ended on July 8, 2020.