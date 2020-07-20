HoF, Administrative Boundaries, Identity Issues Commission Ink MoU to Work Together

Addis Ababa 20/2020 (ENA) The House of Federation and Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fulfill their national responsibilities.



The agreement was signed by Speaker of the House of Federation, Adam Farah and Chairman of the Commission Tassew Gebre on Monday.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Speaker of the House Tassew said lack of immediate response to queries of autonomous, administrative boundaries and identity related issues are become causes of conflict in the country.

He recalled that in order to resolve the problem and support the responsibility of the council, Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission was established last year.

The agreement is aimed at reducing work duplication and save time and resources among the organizations.

The speaker stressed the need to work hard for implementation of the agreement and prepare shared plan.

Chairperson of the Commission, Tasew Gebre on his part said that both institutions will work hard to discharge their responsibilities by enhancing capacity building and developing integration.

He added that the commission has prepared three years strategic plan to response to questions related to self-governing, administrative boundaries and identity.

The MoU is entered to force as of tod