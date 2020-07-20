Diaspora Association Pledges to Support Victims of the Recent Unrest

Addis Abeba (ENA) july 20/2020 Ethiopian Diaspora Association has pledged to work jointly with the government in supporting victims of the recent unrest occurred in the country.



The association has criticized the chaos and disruption following the assassination of renowned singer Hachalu Hundess as the move in no way reflects the real Ethiopian picture.

In a talk-show hosted by Ethiopian News Agency, CEO of the Association, Abrham Syum along with Board Member of the Association, Idris Mohamed said recurring violence adversely impacted the economy of the country.

It will especially remain a constraint on the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which the country has been exerting extensive efforts to be an emerging investment hub, it was told.

A strong societal cohesion that promotes peaceful coexistence among communities should be upheld, they said.

Noting that building a nation is not as easy as annihilation, they pointed out that efforts need to be made to end such recurring violence in the country.

They further underline the significance of taking lessons from others who failed into most hideous crisis before the worst scenario turn out to the country.

The association also reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary support in collaboration with the government’s task force to rehabilitate the victims of the recent violence.