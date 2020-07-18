Ethiopia, 9 African Countries Account for 88 Percent COVID-19 Cases in Continent

Addis Ababa july 18/2020 (ENA) The World Health Organization disclosed that 10 countries, including Ethiopia, account for 88 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region.



According to WHO Regional Office for Africa statement, 440,672 Coronavirus cases are reported from ten African countries, which is 88 percent of the total cases in Africa.

It said there are now 503,122 cases, including 502,801 confirmed and 321 probable cases, across the 47 member states.

The probable cases have been reported from Sao Tome and Principe and the democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the report, South Africa has registered 298, 292 cases, more than half of the total reported confirmed cases in the region.

The other countries that reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria with 33,616 cases, Ghana with 24,988, Algeria with 20,216, and Cameroon 15,173.

Others are Côte d’Ivoire, which reported 13,037 cases, Kenya 10,791, Senegal 8,243, Ethiopia 8,181, and Democratic Republic of Congo 8,135 reported cases.

Of the 503,122 COVID-19 cases reported, 53 percent have recovered from across all the 47 countries in the region.

The report further stated that a total of 8,607 deaths had been reported in 44 countries, giving an overall case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.7 percent.

As of July 14, 2020, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the region has surpassed the 500,000 mark.

Three countries, including, Eritrea, Seychelles and Uganda have not registered any COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.