EU Says it Fully Supports Positive Outcome of Tripartite Negotiation

Addis Ababa july 18/2020 (ENA) The European Union (EU) said it fully supports a positive outcome of the tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



A statement issued by the High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) yesterday stated that the European Union fully supports a positive outcome for all parties.

According to the statement, the Chair of the African Union, South Africa, has dedicated considerable efforts to find a solution to the differences about the GERD among the countries.

“The European Union welcomes this engagement, which deserves unanimous support from the international community,” it added.

The statement pointed out that in the days ahead, the parties will have to work out whether they can come to a collective agreement.

“If they do, and we encourage them to choose the conciliatory way forward, the benefits could be considerable: Trust will be built; tensions diffused; and possibilities renewed for a conducive environment for investment in the development and water security of the entire basin.”