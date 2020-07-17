PM Urges Ethiopians to Show Solidarity to Victims of Recent Unrest

Addis Ababa July 17/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Ethiopians to show solidarity to the victims of the recent unrest, following the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa.

“We have to show our solidarity to the victims by providing moral and economic support, in order to help them rehabilitate and start again their usual lives,” the PM underlined.

The Premier expressed his hope that the leaderships at all levels will take their responsibilities leading by example in a bid to save the victims from their shocking grieves.

Recognizing the sacrifices witnessed by members of the security forces to ensure peace and stability of the nation during the unrest, Abiy stated that “Those members of the security forces who had lost their lives and incurred physical injury for the sake of the nation and the people will live in our hearts forever”.

Abiy has also affirmed his government’s readiness to help rehabilitate the victims beyond hunting down the orchestrators of the plot so as to ensure the rule of law in the country.

The government is fully committed to take all necessary legal measures against all actors and perpetrators of this devastating damage on innocent Ethiopians and some members of the security force, he noted.

Acknowledging the key contributions of stakeholder to end such challenges, the Premier urged elders, parents, religious leaders, among others to offer their share without hesitance.

“We have to protect our neighbors, development infrastructures, investment projects, and public properties as well as government, religious, and educational institutions among others,” he added.

In order to bring all perpetrators of the recent turmoil before justice, citizens have to collaborate with the security forces, Abiy underscored