Nation Reports 328 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fatalities

Addis Ababa July 15/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Thursday confirmed 328 new coronavirus cases out of 6,911 samples conducted over the last 24 hours.

In its daily update, Ministry of Health disclosed that hat two more persons had also lost their lives from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 150.

Among the newly reported cases 250 are identified in Addis Ababa, 13 in Tigray, 5 in Somali, 15 in Oromia, 27 in Gambella, 8 in Afar, 5 in Dire Dawa, and 3 in Sidam Regional States. Amhara and Benshangule Gumz Regional States each identified one case.

Meanwhile, 46 more patients have recovered from the virus yesterday, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,814.

Currently, there are 3,837 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with 37patients in intensive care unit.

To-date, 309, 639 people have tested for COVID-19 in Ethiopia, of these 8,803 have confirmed positive, 4814 recoveries and 150 death recorded.