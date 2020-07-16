Forum Created for Ethiopians to Voice Views about GERD

Addis Ababa July 9/2020(ENA) A forum where Ethiopians will simultaneously voice their support to the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is prepared by a local NGO and Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the GERD.

This was disclosed at a joint press briefing LIFT Ethiopia, a local based NGO, and Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam today.

The forum organized under the theme “our voice to our dam” is intended to enable Ethiopians and foreigners of Ethiopian origin express their position towards the dam.

LIFT Ethiopia Board Deputy Director, Zeima Ahmed said the message will stay on air for 20 minutes through the various media in which Ethiopians will voice their views about the dam at same time.

Promotion activities about the forum will be carried out in Addis Ababa and major town of regional states, it was learned.

Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation to the Construction of the Renaissance Dam, Deputy Director Fikerte Tamir said bond selling will also be conducted.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency and embassies are working together for the success of the program.

Details of the program will be announced soon.