Ethiopia Says Negotiation on GERD will Continue

Addis Abeba (ENA) july 16/2020 The trilateral negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will continue, according to the Ministry of Water, Irrigation, and Energy.



Briefing journalists on Wednesday, Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele said the desire of down-stream countries to include some articles resulted in no deal of the negotiation undertaken for 11 consecutive days.

“Our position in the negotiation is what we believe ensures the right of every Ethiopian generation to utilize the Nile water and never accept any article against it,” he added.

Sileshi stated that understanding has been made on the filling and safety of the dam as well as the exchange of essential information while some articles remain unsolved.