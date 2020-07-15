U.S. to Award 5 Mln USD Grant to Reduce Child Labor in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa July 15/2020(ENA) The U.S. Department of Labor announced its intent to award up to 5 million USD in grant funding to reduce child labor in Ethiopia’s agricultural sector, with a focus on the informal sector, using a gender-focused approach.

The grant focuses on vulnerable women and adolescent girls, from age 5 to 17, working in agriculture, a press release issued by the department indicated.

The fund will be made available through the Department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB), it added.

ILAB’s mission is to promote a fair global playing field for workers in the U.S. and around the world by enforcing trade commitments, strengthening labor standards and combating international child labor, forced labor and human trafficking.