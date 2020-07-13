PM Abiy Confers with SNNPR Leaderships

Addis Ababa ,July 13/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today discussed with federal and regional leaders of Southern Nations Nationality Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) on the issues of peace, regional structure and nation building.

During the discussion, PM Abiy said the structure of SNNPR has been its own gaps and the legitimate questions have been raised particularly in development, fairness and equity among others.

Despite the regional leadership has been fought for the realization of the ongoing national reforms, its weakness also resulted as the main reason for the current instabilities in some areas of the region, according to the premier.



Accordingly, successive discussions have been taken place in various parts of the regional state to identify the real interest of the society with elders, scholars, peace ambassadors and with the public at large.



The premier urged the regional leaderships at every echelon and activists to contribute their shares so as to realize the journey of prosperity at the regional and national level.

