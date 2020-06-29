China Reaffirms Support for Resolving Differences on GERD through Dialogue

Addis Ababa June 29/2020(ENA) China has reaffirmed its support to Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt to resolve their differences on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) through dialogue.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held a telephone conversation today to discuss about ways of further strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and China.

During the conversation, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his country supports the three countries to solve their differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam through dialogue, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also expressed his government’s commitment to support Africa, including Ethiopia, in mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 as it has been well pledged at the Extraordinary Summit and Ministerial video-Conference.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on his part briefed his counterpart about issues regarding GERD.

Gedu requested China to support the decision to resolve the matter through the African Union.

The foreign minister further cited the Extraordinary African Union (AU) Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government video-teleconference meeting on the GERD where the leaders have affirmed to solve differences over the dam through an Africa-led process within the next two weeks.

He appreciated the Chinese government for organizing and successfully convening “the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit” and “Ministerial Level conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation” that called for solidarity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gedu also expressed gratitude to China’s unreserved support to Ethiopia’s fight against coronavirus and reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to continue its collaboration with China in tackling the pandemic.