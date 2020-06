Addis Ababa June 29/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conveyed a congratulatory message to Malawi’s new President Lazarus Chakwera on the recent election victory.

“Ethiopia looks forward to working together on bilateral ties and mutual regional interests,” Abiy wrote on his Face­book page today.

Malawi’s opposition leader, Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in as Malawi’s new president yesterday after he defeated the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, in a presidential election rerun.