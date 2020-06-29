Nation Confirms 5 deaths, 157 new COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa June 29/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia reported 5 deaths and 157 new COVID-19 cases today, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 5,846.

In its daily update, Ministry of Health revealed that five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 103.

From among the confirmed cases, 97 are male and 60 female between 1 to 80 years, it was stated.

Out of the total confirmed cases, one is a foreign national and the remaining Ethiopians.

Of the confirmed cases, 132 are from the capital city, 5 each from Amhara and Afar regional states, 5 from Dire Dawa City Administration, 3 each from Tigray, Oromia and Somali regional states, and 1 from Benishangul-Gumuz regional state.

Meanwhile 298 patients were discharged as they have recovered. This increases the total number of recoveries to 2,430 so far, the updated stated.

The country has carried out 250,604 sample tests in total since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.