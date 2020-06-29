Policy Intervention Brought Results in Annual Performance, Says Transport Minister

Addis Ababa June 29/2020(ENA) Ministry of Transport announced that its new policy interventions have brought about results in the sector.

Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges told ENA today that following the introduction of the National Transport Policy, Non-Motorized Strategy, National Logistics Policy & Strategy, and Blue Economy Strategy major progress has been registered.

The policies and strategies have not only resulted in modernizing the sector but also increasing revenues, she said.

The minister cited as an example the National Logistics Policy and Strategy that has contributed toward improving import-export efficiency.

Previously, ships stayed anchored at sea for over 22 days and millions of dollars were paid as demurrage.

However, the time ships spend anchored at sea has now declined to 17 days and that has helped the country to save 2.8 million USD during the past 11 months, she explained.

According to Dagmawit, positive results have been gained in the various sub-sectors, including road construction, maintenance, cross country public transport services as well as import-export activities.

“We have, for instance, transported 16.1 tons of cargo within the 11 months which is 107 percent of the target,” she stated.

With regard to road fund revenue, the ministry has earned close to 3 billion Birr in the past 11 months, that is 88 percent of the target, 3.27 billion Birr.