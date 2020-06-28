Nation Reports 119 new COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities

Addis Ababa June 28/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Sunday confirmed 119 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally in the country to 5,689.



In its daily update, Ministry of Health disclosed that 119 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,895 samples conducted over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry also announced that 4 more persons had also lost their life from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 98.

Out of the reported deaths today, three occurred in treatment centers and the other one from a test conducted on a deceased body.

The infected persons are 73 males and 46 females aged from one to 80 years.

According to the Ministry, 116 of the identified case are Ethiopian nationals and the 3 are foreigners.

The 99 cases are identified in Addis Ababa, 7 in Harari, 5 in Tigray, 4 in Somali, 3 in Oromia and one in Amhara Regional States.

Meanwhile, 117 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 2,132.

There are currently 3,457 active cases with 33 persons in severe condition, the Ministry revealed.

A total of 246,911 samples have been carried out in the country since the first COVID-19 case reported on March 2020.