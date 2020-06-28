PM Abiy Inaugurates OBN Second Channel

Addis Ababa June 28/2012 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday inaugurated modern second channel Outside Broadcasting (OB) van studio and three FM studios built by Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN).

Senior government officials and regional states’ chief administrators have also presided over the inaugural ceremony which is built with an outlay of 360 million birr.

The new OBN channel dubbed as ‘OBN Horn of Africa’ will strive to realize economic integration in the Horn of Africa sub-region.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said OBN will play a crucial role for the regional integration set to build in the Horn of Africa.

OBN Director-General Zinabu Asrat on his part said that the OB van studio is part of expanding transmission to Eastern Africa, Africa and to the rest of the world.

He added that preparation has finalized to start transmission in nine local languages.