Bureau of Assembly Lauds Commitment of Three Parties to AU-led Process

Addis Ababa June 28/2012(ENA) The Bureau of the Assembly has praised the commitment of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to an AU-led Process and requested the UNSC to note that the AU is seized of the matter of GERD.

According to a Communiqué, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) convened a video-teleconference Meeting of the African Union (AU) Extraordinary Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, on 26 June 2020, to discuss developments pertaining to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The meeting of the bureau was held pursuant to consultations undertaken by President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Union with the three Negotiating Parties concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), namely, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

The Bureau of the Assembly also noted the potential of the GERD project possesses for Africa.

The Bureau received with appreciation a report from the Chairperson of the AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat, which, inter alia noted that more than 90 percent of the issues in the Tripartite Negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have already been resolved.

It was addressed by President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan, with regards to their respective positions pertaining to the GERD matter, the statement elaborated.

During the occasion, the Bureau of the Assembly expressed its deep appreciation for the positive and constructive approach displayed by the three parties in finding a peaceful, negotiated settlement on all outstanding matters, and further emphasized the importance of a win-win outcome, in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation.

In this regard, the Bureau of the Assembly decided to lend renewed impetus to the Tripartite Negotiations and urged the three parties to expeditiously work towards finding a mutually acceptable and amicable solution on the outstanding technical and legal issues in the negotiations process.

The Bureau welcomed the commitment of the three Parties to an AU-led process.

Accordingly, the Bureau of the Assembly agreed to augment the Tripartite Committee dealing with the GERD issue consisting of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan with the participation of observers, namely South Africa in its capacity as Chairperson of the AU, Members of the Bureau of the AU, and experts from the Commission, with a view to addressing outstanding technical and legal issues.

The augmented Committee will present its report to the Chairperson of the AU, President Ramaphosa within a week from the issuance of this Communiqué.

The Bureau and participating Heads of State and Government request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take note of the fact that the AU is seized of this matter.

The Bureau of the Assembly and the participating Heads of State and Government agreed to reconvene in two weeks from the date of issuance of this Communiqué to consider a report on the outcome of negotiations of the outstanding issues concerning the GERD matter, it was indicated.