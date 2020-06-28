Ethiopia on the List of Countries Permitted to Enter the EU Territory

Addis Ababa June 28/2020(ENA) Ethiopia is among the list of countries to be allowed to enter the European Union (EU) territory, According to euronews.

As the borders of European Union territory reopen in July, some African countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco set to be allowed to enter the territory.

As the European Union gets ready to reopen its borders, officials in Brussels are debating behind closed doors, the draft of two lists; one with those countries that will be accepted, and one for those which will not, as the territory struggle to meet their previously announced July 1st goal.

According to euronews, officials “could not reach an agreement”, that talks would continue and that the deadline to open the borders may very well be extended beyond July 1st.

Notably, Brazil, Qatar, the US and Russia were not on the approved list while UK nationals still have the same rights as EU citizens, as the end of Brexit transition is not until the end of the year.