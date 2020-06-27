Nation Reports 5 Deaths, 145 new COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa June 27/2020(ENA) Ethiopia confirmed 5 deaths and 145 new COVID-19 cases today, pushing the total cases identified in the country to 5,570.

In its daily update, Ministry of Health also said 327 infected persons have fully recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 2,015.

Death of the five persons infected raised the total number of fatalities in the country to 94.

Out of the five deaths reported today, four occurred in treatment centers and one was from a test conducted from a deceased person.

All the 86 male and 59 female infected are Ethiopians between 2 months to 90 years, it was learned.

Of those, 94 are from Addis Ababa, 22 from Oromia, 10 each from Amhara and Somali, 6 from Dire Dawa, and 3 from Benishangul-Gumuz.

Some 34 patients are in severe condition, according to the ministry.

In total the country has carried out 243,016 sample tests since it first reported COVID-19 case in March 2020.