City Launches Construction of 5.9 Billion Birr Expressway

Addis Ababa June 27/2020(ENA) Construction of over 19 km city-bus expressway with an outlay of 5.9 billion birr was launched in the capital city today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Addis Ababa City Administration Deputy Mayor Takele Uma launched the commencement of the construction of the road project.

During the launching ceremony, the premier said transport and roads are crucial like the other needs such as housing.

He noted that the project will help reduce unemployment significantly and provide knowledge and experience in the field.

Abiy called on the city administration to give due attention to the project.

The construction of the road that extends 19.2 km from Jemo-II to General Wingate Square is expected to be completed within two years.

Some 55 percent of the cost for the construction will be covered by Addis Ababa City Administration and the remaining sum from loan obtained from the Government of France.