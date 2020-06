Addis Ababa June 27/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France today.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his Facebook that he had a “productive telephone call with President Emmanuel Macron on development issues, Ethiopia-France relations and work on COVID19 response.”

Abiy also lauded France’s continued support stating that he appreciates “the continued support of France for our growth endeavors.”