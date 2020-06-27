PM Office Says Ethiopia Scheduled to Start Filling Dam Within Next 2 Weeks

Addis Ababa June 27/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia is scheduled to begin filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam within the next two weeks, during which the remaining construction work will continue, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

“Ethiopia is scheduled to begin filling the GERD within the next two weeks, during which the remaining construction work will continue,” said the statement, adding that “it is in this period, that the three countries have agreed to reach a final agreement on few pending matters.”



The Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the African Union Assembly was held virtually yesterday on the ongoing negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt with regards to the first filling and annual operation of the GERD.

The meeting was convened by South African President and African Union Chair, Cyril Ramaphosa, with the participation of heads of state of Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt and members of the Assembly Bureau.

The leaders underscored that the Nile and the GERD are African issues that must be given African solutions. The heads of State of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt provided a statement on the status of the negotiations and the meeting set directions on the way forward.

Accordingly, the three countries have agreed to conclude the negotiation and try to reach an agreement within the next two weeks.

The meeting also resolved to notify the United Nations Security Council that the African Union seized the matter. It also instructed the African Union and members of the Bureau to provide technical support for the negotiations and urged Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt to cease unnecessary media escalation, the statement said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his part wrote on his Facebook: “ I appreciate Chair of the AU, President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his leadership in facilitating these high-level talks of continental significance. Gratitude also to AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki. Our continental organization, with a Pan-African spirit, is the right space to dialogue on issues that are of value to Africa.”

The GERD offers all stakeholders the opportunity for unprecedented economic growth and mutual development, he added.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of the African Union Assembly held on Friday was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki, AU Chairperson and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC.