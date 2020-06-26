Ethiopia Records Eight Fatalities, 250 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa June 26/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Friday reported eight deaths and 250 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 5,425.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health announced that out of 5414 samples conducted over the last 24 hours, 250 of them tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry, out of the fresh infections 240 persons are Ethiopian nationals while the rest 10 are foreigners. Of which, 158 of them are males and 92 are females aged from 3 months to 90 years.

Among the confirmed cases, 177 of them are identified in Addis Ababa while the rest 21 in Tigray, 20 in Amhara, 18 in Gambella, 8 in Oromia, 4 in Somali, one in from Dire Dawa and Benishangul Gumuz Regional State each.

Meanwhile, 144 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,688.

The Ministry also revealed that the virus had claimed the life of 8 person over the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 89.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia in March, the country has carried out 237,464 sample tests.