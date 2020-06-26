AU to Provide Support for Tripartite Negotiation: Chairperson

Addis Ababa June 26/2020 (ENA) The African Union Commission said ready to provide every supports to resolve differences between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) through negotiation.

This was disclosed during a discussion held between Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Mussa Faki Mahamat on Thursday.

During the talks, Gedu briefed the chairperson about the tripartite negotiations that has been held pertaining with construction of the dam and Ethiopia’s position.

He noted that Ethiopia will not accept colonial treaty on the use of Nile waters that neglected the country.

The Minister also reiterated that Ethiopia has finalized preparations for the first phase of filling the dam per the schedule.

He recalled that Ethiopia has legal and natural rights to develop its economy; in this regard the African Union should provide support based on principles.

AU Chairperson, Mussa Faki Mahamat on his part highlights the importance of giving African solution to African problems.

In view of that, the commission will work hard to ensure the three countries can reach agreement by solving their differences and prepare platform for dialogue.