Negotiations on GERD Should Ensure Equitable Utilization of Nile Waters: Kenya

Addis Ababa June 26/20209 (ENA) Negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) should ensure the equitable utilization of the Nile water resource, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Sicily Kariuki said.

She made the remark on Thursday during her discussion with Ethiopia’s ambassador to Kenya, Meles Alem, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kariuki also stated that Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan should resolve outstanding issues over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam through dialogue.

The negotiations should ensure the equitable utilization of the Nile water resource, she added.

Ambassador Meles on his part briefed the minister about Ethiopia’s commitment to utilizing its water resources fairly and equitably and in line with the principles of cooperation and ‘causing no significant harm.’

Upon completion, the dam would further facilitate regional development and economic integration, he added.

It is to be recalled that the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta has called for solving differences regarding the dam in line with the spirit of the catchall phrase, “African solutions to African problems”.