Ethiopia Donates COVID-19 Medical Supplies to Djibouti

Addis Ababa June 26/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Wednesday donated more than 300,000 USD worth medical equipment to Djibouti to help country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussein handed over the medical supplies to Djibouti’s Minister of Health in a ceremony held at Djibouti Ambouli International Airport.

During the handing over ceremony, Redwan said the donation is a testimony to the strategic partnership between the two countries that stands the taste of time.

Noting that coronavirus pandemic can not be overcome by a single country alone, Redwan stressed that it is indispensable to jointly work with all neighboring countries to effectively mitigate and contain the scourge.

As neighboring countries, Ethiopia and Djibouti need to reinforce strong solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and shore up their collaboration in health sectors, Redwan added.

Mohammad Ali Yesuf extended his gratitude for Ethiopia on behalf of the Government and people of Djibouti.

“Such a brotherly act from Ethiopia is a testament to the longstanding and fraternal relationship that exists between the two countries”, the minister said.

It is to be recalled that last week Ethiopia donated 15 tones of medical supplies that worth half a million USD to help Somalia’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.