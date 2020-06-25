PM Abiy, Cabinet Members Visit Enteto Park, Sheger Project

Addis Ababa June 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed alongside with Cabinet Members has visited the Enteto Park and Beautifying Sheger Project on Thursday.

The visit and plantations around the park and the Addis Ababa “Beautifying Sheger” River Development Project come after the Prime Minister and top government officials inaugurated Sheger Bakery Factory.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Addis Ababa City Administration Deputy Mayor Takele Umma, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil, Attorney General Adanech Abebie and Prime Minister Press Secretary Negusu Tilahun visited and planted tree seedlings in the park and Sheger project as part of the Green Legacy launched to plant 5 billion tree saplings this rainy season.

Following the visit, Peace Minister Muferiat told ENA that the construction of Enteto Park is a superb indication that massive projects could be achieved with domestic inputs in a short period of time.

The park, surrounded by indigenous trees is vital for ecological conservation, she added.

Attorney General Adanech on her part said the constructed of the park within short period using local inputs is a showcase for projects being executed on an extended time from their initial schedules.