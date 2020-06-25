PM Abiy Commends Important Virtual Gathering on Sudan

Addis Ababa June 25(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended today Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock and the co-conveners of the Sudan Partnership Conference for hosting an important virtual gathering to mobilize political and financial support for Sudan.

He wrote on his facebook: “We stand in solidarity with the Sudan in its time of transition.”

The premier called upon development partners to stand in support “as this great nation and its people unlock their growth potential.”

He said “I would also like to recognize the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for this expressed commitment and encourage him to be a catalyst for UN member states support to Sudan.”