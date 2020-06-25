House Approves Extradition Agreements, Bills

Addis Ababa June (ENA) The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has approved today various agreements, including extradition agreements with Djibouti and Rwanda.

In its 17th regular meeting, the House approved unanimously the agreements that will allow the Ethiopia and the two countries to extradite criminals or terrorists.

It also endorsed various appointments of members to the Reconciliation Commission and the bill to appoint chairman of Trade and Industry Standing committee.

Furthermore, the House endorsed the bill of African Union’s flag, anthem and Africa Day as well as the improved proclamation on joint mining activities of Ethiopia and Qatar.

Meanwhile, HPR approved the bill for the loan agreement signed between Ethiopia and the International Development Association(IDA) that enables to execute the desert locust prevention and control project.