Ethiopia’s COVID-19 Cases Soar to 5,175 with 81 Fatalities

Addis Ababa June 25/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has reported today 141 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally infections to 5,175.

Ministry of Health, in its daily update, revealed that out of 4,675 samples conducted over the last 24 hours, 141 people tested positive for the virus.

Three persons had lost their life from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 81, the ministry added.

Among the confirmed cases, 139 are Ethiopian nationals while the rest two are foreigners.

Of the newly identified cases 81 are males and 60 are females with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

Some 113 of the confirmed cases are from Addis Ababa, 15 from Oromia, 6 from Harari, 3 from Gambella and 2 from Somali Regional States. Benshangul Gumz Regional State and Dire Dawa City Administration have also identified one patient each.

Meanwhile, 58 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,544.

Currently, there are 3,548 active cases of which 30 are in severe condition, it was indicated.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia in March this year, the country has carried out 232,050 sample tests.