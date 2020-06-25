Eritrea, Sudan Agree to Bolster Bilateral Relations

Addis Ababa June 25/2020(ENA) Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki and Sudanese President of Sovereign Council General Abdel Fatah al Burhan reviewed progress in bilateral relations and regional cooperation since the changes in Sudan.

On the invitation of General Burhan, President Isaias, accompanied by his high level ranking officials, has arrived in Khartum on Thursday for three-day working visit.

The two leaders agreed to bolster joint efforts to advance the ambitious plans of the two countries for bilateral relationship as well as regional integration, according to a press release issued by Eritrea’s Ministry of Information.