EPSA Dispenses nearly 6 bln Birr Worth COVID-19 Equipment, Pharmaceuticals

Addis Ababa June 18/2012(ENA) About 5.9 Billion birr worth COVID-19 protective equipment and pharmaceuticals have been purchased and distributed across the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (EPSA).

The prevalent of COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted havoc on every part of the pharmaceutical industry, from purchasing patterns to drug launches, and the disruption will continue till the pandemic halted to spread.

Experts have expressed fears over disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain as most large pharmacies and drug wholesalers store medications in case of supply disruptions.

Aware of the possible disruption, EPSA procured pharmaceuticals and COVID-19 protective equipment to sustain the supply of medicines in tackling coronavirus and other related diseases, Communication Director at EPSA, Adina Berie told ENA.

The procurement focused on supplying of pharmaceuticals being used in a COVID-19 fighting cocktail including HIV, Tuberculosis and asthma that weaken body immunity, she stated.

“A total of 5.9 billion Birr worth inputs for protecting COVID-19 have been purchased and distributed so far. It includes pharmaceuticals aimed to sustain the supplies for the treatment of diseases affecting the immune system of the patient and expose to COVID-19,” Adina said.

Some 200,000 N95 facemasks, 3.2 million surgical masks, 21 million gloves, 1 million plastic face masks, 700,000 liters sanitizer, 200,000 liters alcohol and 1000 beds allocated in collaboration with Ministry of Health and Public Health Institute, among other pertinent bodies, she added.

Moreover, 3,322 oxygen cylinders, 24 mechanical ventilators, thermometers, oxygen concentrators and other medical and protective equipment have also been distributed.

“Generally, the distribution and supply of inputs related to COVID-19 prevention has been undertaken with respective institutions based on the recommendation of Ethiopian Public Health Institute and the widespread of the virus,” the director noted.

The agency has also received several COVID-19 protective equipments from partners and donors that worth 87.9 million birr, she said.

She further revealed the agency is also working to purchase 200,000 liters of alcohol, 100,000 N95 facemasks, and 14 million surgical facemasks that value 200 million USD.

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency is a governmental institution and an epicenter of Ethiopian pharmaceuticals industry with over 70 years of service in providing pharmaceuticals, laboratory reagents, medical equipments and supplies to Ethiopians.