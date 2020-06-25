PM Inaugurates Bakery Built With 900 Mln Birr in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 25/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today inaugurated Sheger Bakery Factory constructed with an outlay of 900 million Birr in the capital.

The Bakery, whose construction carried out by MIDROC Construction, has a capacity to make 1.5 million loaves of bread a day and 80,000 an hour.

Prime Minister Abiy said at the inaugural ceremony that the construction of this state of the art Bekary is an excellent indication of the efforts that the country has been making to ensure food security and eradicate poverty.

Pointing out that the nation has been importing food items from abroad with hard currency, he stated that the construction of such food industries has a great deal of contributions to address such challenges.

He also affirmed that efforts will be strengthened to satisfy local demand by expanding local production in order to fully stop importing wheat in the coming two years, indicating the commencement of large farms in several parts of the country this year.

Abiy has further announced government’s plan to develop 100, 000 hectares of land with wheat in the coming Ethiopian Budget year.

According to Abiy, the expansion of Agro-Processing factories in the country is the other focus of the government and he invited the private sectors to partake in the development of such industries.

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa City Administration Takele Uma said on his part that the construction of the Bakery is one of the plans that the administration has been implementing in response to resident’s development demands.

MIDROC completed the construction of the Bakery within ten months.