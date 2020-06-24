The Council of Ministers Concludes Performance Review, Passes Directions

Addis Ababa June 24/2020(ENA) The Council of Ministers today concluded reviewing the annual performances of government activities and passed future directions.

Press Secretary of the Office of Prime Minister Nigusu Tilahun said the ministers have reviewed the economic performances of ministerial offices, peace and security, as well as social and foreign relation activities during their two day meeting.

According to the press secretary, the council stressed the need to strengthen peace and security through the involvement of the general public.

Besides the performance of the ministries, the two day review mainly focused on the implementation of government plans, challenges, opportunities and future direction.