Religious Figures Criticize Egypt for Misleading World

Addis Ababa June 24/2020(ENA) Religious figures have strongly criticized Egypt today for misleading the world with respect to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ustaz Yassin Nuru, a Muslim scholar/professor, said Egyptian diplomats have been misleading the entire world and spreading misinformation about not only the dam but also Nile River in order to continue its hegemony.

In doing so, Egypt is denying the natural right of Ethiopia; and “this is not acceptable as it even contradicts all the religious doctrines,” he added.

Even if Ethiopia generates 86 percent of the Nile River, the Arab League has blindly believed Egypt and given it support by ignoring the natural right of Ethiopia over the Nile River.

Ustaz Yassin told ENA that the blind support mainly emanated from the weak diplomatic effort of Ethiopian on the global arena.

By building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Ethiopia has started to use its right for development and the country has been shaking the water supremacy of Egypt.

“Trying to prevent Ethiopia from using the water that it originates from its soil is absolutely inhuman and undermines its right. So, we Ethiopians should come together and protect our natural right as it does not contradict with our religions,” he stressed.

Ustaz Yassin noted that Ethiopians have now to unite and complete the dam. “All political, ethnic and religious differences have to be kept aside.”

Another religious figure from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Daniel Seifemikael said Nile is a national treasure and its identity should be recognized by the international community.

He stated that the Ethiopian civilization emerged from Nile River which is the source of the country’s social cohesion.

Even if Ethiopia is a major contributor of the Nile, the country has been promoting reasonable and equitable utilization of water in the tripartite GERD negotiations conducted during the past nine years.

However, the diplomatic efforts have not yet brought about the sought result. “It is time to penetrate the international media and other global stages to tell the truth in this regard,” he stated.

And “we also have to make a strong diplomatic campaign and mobilize all resources and manpower.”