Public Servants Transcend Political Division, Ensure Continuity of States, Says President

Addis Ababa June 24/2020(ENA)Public servants transcend political division and have vital contribution to ensure the continuity of states, President Sahlework Zewdie said.

Speaking at a virtual UN Public Service Day event, President Sahlework Zewdie emphasized the duties and responsibilities of public service.

She noted that public servants are the most valuable resources expected to abide to the core values of integrity and honesty.

“I have been a civil servant for all of my working life, and I can assure you nothing is more rewarding,” she added.

The United Nations marked Public Service Day on 23 June to honor the women and men who are risking their lives and health to deliver essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.