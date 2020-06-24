Ethiopia Reports 3 Deaths, 186 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa June 24/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has reported three deaths and 186 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,034.

With the death of the three in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities rises to 78.

Ministry of Health, in its daily update, revealed that the infected persons were out of the 4,034 samples tested for COVID-19.

Among the confirmed cases, 181 are Ethiopian nationals while the rest five are foreigners. Of the total infected persons aged from six months to 75 years, 73 are male and 113 female.

Some 147 of the confirmed cases are from Addis Ababa, 16 from Somali, 10 from Afar, 4 from Oromia, 1 from SNNP regional states, and 8 from Dire Dawa City Administration.

Meanwhile, 74 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,486.

Since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Ethiopia in March this year, the country has carried out 227,375 sample tests.