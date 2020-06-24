CBC Urges US, Int’l Actors to Respect Tripartite Deal on GERD

Addis Ababa June 24/2020(ENA) The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) urged the United States and all other international actors to respect the 2015 Declaration of Principles trilateral agreement signed between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

International actors including the US should continue to play an impartial role, only seeking the counsel of the African Union and diplomats on the ground in the region, the CBC underlined in its statement issued on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized “the African Union has a pivotal role to play by expressing to all parties that a peaceful negotiated deal benefits all and not just some on the continent.”

It also encouraged the three countries to continue cooperation and peaceful negotiations in the construction of the GERD based on mutual benefit, good faith, and the principles of international law.

The multi-billion-dollar GERD project will have positive impact in the region by providing Africa’s biggest hydropower dam that will generate approximately 6,000 megawatts of electricity, it stated, and added “thus, allowing Ethiopia to export power to neighboring countries.”

The region’s agriculture sector has recently suffered due to abnormal precipitation droughts, CBC stated, and noted “GERD will help improve water supply and take pressure off the Nile River, which supplies an overwhelming majority of Egypt’s fresh water.”

Moreover, the statement pointed out that “GERD will contribute to Sudan’s water regulation and sediment reduction, and expand agricultural projects, increase hydropower production, and provide flood control.”

According to CBC, GERD will have positive impact on all countries involved and will help combat food insecurity, lack of electricity and power, supply more fresh water to more people, and stabilize and grow the economies in the region.

The Congressional Black Caucus supporting peaceful negotiation on the implementation of GERD reiterated that it stands ready to support the African Union and all stakeholders on peacefully achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.