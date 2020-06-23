Nation Reports 185 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa June 23/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has reported 185 new COVID-19 cases today, pushing the total cases identified in the country to 4,848.

In its daily update, Ministry of Health said the new cases were identified out of the total 3,775 tests conducted in 24 hours.

Out of the 185 infected, 47 are male and 138 female with ages ranging from 3-80 years. All, except one, are Ethiopians.

According to the update, 160 of the infected persons (105 returnees in mandatory quarantine) are from the capital city, 7 each from Oromia and SNNPR, 4 from Afar, 2 each from Somalia and Amhara, 1 each from Tigray, Gambella and Harari regions.

It was also reported that 115 infected persons have fully recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,412.

The country has carried out 223,341 sample tests since COVID-19 case was first reported in March, 2020.