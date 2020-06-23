FM Gedu Holds Phone Talks with His Italian Counterpart

Addis Ababa June 23/2020(ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew held telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two foreign ministers have discussed on ways to further enhancing the bilateral relations and jointly fight COVID-19.

The ministers have also exchanged views on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), spokesperson office of the ministry stated.

During the discussion, Gedu appreciated the development support being provided by the government of Italy to Ethiopia.

He also noted that Ethiopia will exert the maximum effort to bolster its bilateral ties with Italy in all spheres of cooperation.

Gedu further briefed his counterpart about Ethiopia’s effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and expressed his profound condolences for people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic across the globe.

Ethiopia will continue to work jointly with the international community at large including Italy in order to prevent the virus, the minister affirmed.

Luigi Di Maio said on his part that Italy has special place to its relation with Ethiopia and expressed his country’s desire to further deepen the relationship.

Noting that Italy will remain supportive to Ethiopia’s development, the minister affirmed to continue working with Ethiopia in the battle against COVID-19 as the virus has become a global threat.

According to him, Italy encourages that the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be resolved through negotiation that centers on ensuring the interest of all of the three countries.

The two ministers have agreed to work together in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.