UN Urges Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan to ‘Work together’ in GERD Row

Addis Ababa June 23/2020 (ENA) The United Nations on Monday urged Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to “work together” to resolve their differences over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

During his daily press conference, UN Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric urged the three countries to peacefully resolve their differences.

“We urge Egypt, we urge Ethiopia and Sudan to work together to intensify efforts to peacefully resolve outstanding differences,” he said.

Dujarric also recalled “the importance of the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the dam” that stressed the need for cooperation based on good faith, international law and mutual benefit.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia stressed the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) on the GERD shall be respected in its entirety.

According to a diplomatic source, the Security Council session was not anticipated to produce a resolution, as council members were expected to refer only to letters sent by the three nations to the UN explaining their concerns.

Both Khartoum and Cairo fear the 145-metre-high dam will threaten essential water supplies once the reservoir starts being filled.

However, Addis Ababa says the dam is indispensable for its development and insists Egypt’s water share will not be affected.