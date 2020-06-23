INSA Foils Cyber Attacks from Egypt

Addis Ababa June 23/2020 (ENA) Information Network Security Agency (INSA) announced on Monday that it has successfully thwarted cyber attacks originated from Egypt.



According to INSA, the cyber attack attempts carried out on June 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2020, were aimed at creating economic, psychological and political pressure on Ethiopia.

The Egypt-based hackers called Cyber_Horus Group, AnuBis.Hacker and Security By Passed, have orchestrated the foiled cyber attacks, INSA said.

These groups have claimed responsibility for the attacks, with the intention to create all rounded pressure on Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), particularly to halt filling of the dam.

The criminals have been preparing for a long time targeting on 13 websites of public service institutions, security agencies and private organizations, it was indicated.

According to INSA, the attempts could have caused significant economic, psychological, and political damages in the country if the agency had not able to prevent the cyber attacks.

INSA insisted on individuals and organizations to take the necessary precaution measures to secure their web sites.