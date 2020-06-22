New Speaker of the House to Undertake Institutional Reforms

Addis Ababa June 15/2012 (ENA) New Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), Adem Farah, has announced to make institutional reforms in the House.

The Speaker and his deputy, Etsegenet Menegistu on Monday held their debut meeting with permanent standing committee of the House, office head and directors.

According to Office of the House, the Speakers briefed by Public Relations and Communication Directorate on the major attainment of the House in the fiscal year in progress.

The meeting also deliberated on the overall working procedure and areas to focus by the House in the future.

Moreover, the overall working system and the ongoing focus of the House as well discussed hinting that there will be an inclusive operational reform.