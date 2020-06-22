Ethiopia Cases Surge to 4,663 after 131 more Tested Positive

Addis Ababa June 22/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Monday announced that 131 new COVID-19 cases have confirmed over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infection in the country to 4,663.

The country persists to fight the coronavirus pandemic with cases steadily surging every day.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health disclosed that the new cases are reported out of the 3,238 samples tested over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry also reported that the virus had claimed the life of an 85 years man over the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities toll to 75.

Among the confirmed cases, 130 are Ethiopian nationals and the other one is one a foreigner.

Out of the 131cases, 94 are males and 37 are females ranging between the age of two and 80 years.

According to the ministry, 98 cases are reported from Addis Ababa, 16 from Oromia, 4 from Somali, 3 from Afar and SNNP each, 2 from Gambella, 1 each from Amhara and Tigray Regional States and the rest 3 are from Dire Dawa City Administration.

While, 84 more patients have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the country to 1,297.

Currently, there are 3,238 active cases of which 38 are in sever condition, the ministry stated.

The country has so far conducted a total of 219,566 laboratory tests for COVID-19 and confirmed 4,663 cases with 75 deaths and 1,297 recoveries.