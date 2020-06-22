COVID-19 Cases in Africa Surges over 300,000: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa June 22/2020 (ENA) The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed today that COVID-19 confirmed cases in Africa reached 306,567

In its daily update, the African CDC also revealed the total tally of fatalities recorded in the continent, which has risen to 8,115.

While, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 increased to 146,212, after more patients have recovered across the continent, it added.

According to the report, Southern and Northern Africa regions have taken the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, Central and Eastern Africa regions are taking the least one in coronavirus cases.