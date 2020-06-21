Ethiopia Reports 63 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Addis Ababa, June 21/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since June, according to the Ministry of Health.



This taking the total confirmed cases to 4,532 and marking the lowest increase in new infection of the virus.

Two fatalities were also reported on Sunday, the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update revealed that out of 4,457 sample tests conducted over the last 24 hours, 63 of them tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly, all of the infected persons are Ethiopian nationals. Of which, 42 are males and 21 females aged from 14 to 76.

Among the confirmed cases, 31are from the capital Addis Ababa while the rest 9 from Somali, 5 from Oromia, 4 from Dire Dawa, 4 from Afar, 3 from Amhara, 3 from Gambella, 2 from SNNRP, 1 from Tigray and 1 from Harari Regional States.

Meanwhile, 91more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,213 whereas 32 patients remain in intensive care.

So far the country has carried out 216, 328 sample tests since the coronavirus first case reported in mid-March.