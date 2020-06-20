Ethiopia Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Addis Ababa June 20/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia has reported on Saturday the highest single day record of 399 COVID-19 new cases bringing the total infections in the country to 4,469.

In its daily update, Ministry of Health revealed that the new cases are reported out of the 4,848 samples tested over the past 24 hours.

Among the confirmed cases, (195 male and 204 female), 398 are Ethiopian nationals and one foreigner aged between 4 and 85 years old.

According to the ministry, 135 cases are identified from Civil Service University quarantine center, 132 from Dewale and Galile quarantine center.

Also 86 cases are reported from Addis Ababa, 14 from Dire Dawa City Administration, 18 from Amhara, 9 from Oromia, 2 from Tigray, 1 each from SNNPR, Gambella and Somali Regional states.

Furthermore, 95 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, making the total recovery in the country to 1,122.

Currently, there are 3,273 active cases of which 30 are in sever condition, the ministry added.

So far the country has conducted 211, 871 laboratory tests for COVID-19, with 4,469 confirmed cases, 72 deaths and 1,122 recoveries.

Recalling the recommendation by the ministry to use Dexamethasone drug for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen and/or mechanical ventilation for treatment to reduce risk of death, it warned that “the potential harm may outweigh the benefit if it is taken without prescription by health professionals.”