African Communications Information Platform to be Launched

Addis Ababa June 20/2020(ENA) United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) along with Africa CDC and other partners will launch the Africa Communication Information Platform (ACIP) in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the ECA, the mobile based public communications platform will provide latest public health advises for more than 600 million users across the continent.

The Platform will also furnish national and regional COVID-19 task forces with user generated survey data, actionable health and economic insights, it added.

It is also believed to enable authorities better analyze pandemic related problems and implement appropriate responses by improving national data and statistics.

Moreover, COVID-taskforces can use the platform to deploy health and economic resources to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The Africa Communication Information Platform (ACIP) will be launched at an online event next week, June 23 at 14:00 East Africa Time.